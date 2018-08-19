Mads MathiasBorn 1981
Mads Mathias
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a03e249-3173-46f5-b698-34891009bf04
Mads Mathias Biography (Wikipedia)
Juul Johansson better known as Mads Mathias is a Danish singer, saxophonist and songwriter. He has formed his own Mads Mathias Orchestra releasing his album Free Falling in 2012 winning "Best New Danish Jazz Artist of the Year".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mads Mathias Tracks
Sort by
Favourite Kind Of Girl
Mads Mathias
Favourite Kind Of Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Favourite Kind Of Girl
Last played on
Sugar
Mads Mathias
Sugar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar
Last played on
Do Do
Mads Mathias
Do Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Do
Last played on
Free Falling
Mads Mathias
Free Falling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free Falling
Performer
Last played on
I Can't Get Started (Proms 2017)
Vernon Duke
I Can't Get Started (Proms 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Get Started (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
What's Your Story, Morning Glory? (Proms 2017)
Jack Lawrence
What's Your Story, Morning Glory? (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytv.jpglink
What's Your Story, Morning Glory? (Proms 2017)
Serenade In Blue (Proms 2017)
Harry Warren
Serenade In Blue (Proms 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serenade In Blue (Proms 2017)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 57: Swing No End
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e468gw
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-27T10:24:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04twnmq.jpg
27
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 57: Swing No End
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist