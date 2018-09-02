The Big ThreeUK 50s/60s Merseybeat group, "Some Other Guy". Formed 1961. Disbanded 1964
The Big Three
1961
The Big Three Biography (Wikipedia)
The Big Three were a Merseybeat group from Liverpool. They are best known for their 1963 recording of "Some Other Guy".
Some Other Guy + Paul Revere
Some Other Guy
Cavern Stomp
By The Way
Some Other Guy
Dizzy Miss Lizzy
wht'd i say
some other guy
What I'd Say
You've Got To Keep Her Under Hand
I'm With You
Reelin' And Rockin'
