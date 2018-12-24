AdrianoConductor and composer. Born 1944
Adriano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1944
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a026534-acf0-4bc6-9383-29f8a27fd05b
Adriano Tracks
Sort by
Dans la Foret (from La Belle et la Bete)
Georges Auric
Dans la Foret (from La Belle et la Bete)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dans la Foret (from La Belle et la Bete)
Last played on
The New Dress (From "Rebecca")
Franz Waxman
The New Dress (From "Rebecca")
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk4.jpglink
The New Dress (From "Rebecca")
Last played on
Mouvement de Valse (Suite de ballet)
Émile Jaques-Dalcroze
Mouvement de Valse (Suite de ballet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mouvement de Valse (Suite de ballet)
Last played on
LOLA MONTEZ (1955): "Main Titles - Circus"
Georges Auric
LOLA MONTEZ (1955): "Main Titles - Circus"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOLA MONTEZ (1955): "Main Titles - Circus"
Last played on
Napoleon (1927): Theme / Les Mendiants de la Gloire
Arthur Honegger
Napoleon (1927): Theme / Les Mendiants de la Gloire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7q.jpglink
Napoleon (1927): Theme / Les Mendiants de la Gloire
Last played on
Prelude (music for the film Jane Eyre)
Bernard Herrmann
Prelude (music for the film Jane Eyre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8b.jpglink
Prelude (music for the film Jane Eyre)
Last played on
'The Assault on Beautiful Gorky' (The Unforgettable Year 1919)
Dmitri Shostakovich
'The Assault on Beautiful Gorky' (The Unforgettable Year 1919)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
'The Assault on Beautiful Gorky' (The Unforgettable Year 1919)
Last played on
Lola Montes (1955)
Georges Auric
Lola Montes (1955)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lola Montes (1955)
Last played on
Ophée (1949) - In Zone 1; Looking For The Princess
Georges Auric
Ophée (1949) - In Zone 1; Looking For The Princess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz0l.jpglink
Ophée (1949) - In Zone 1; Looking For The Princess
Last played on
Ophée (1949) - Main Titles
Georges Auric
Ophée (1949) - Main Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz0l.jpglink
Ophée (1949) - Main Titles
Last played on
Du Rafifi Chez Des Hommes (1955) - Main Title
Georges Auric
Du Rafifi Chez Des Hommes (1955) - Main Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Du Rafifi Chez Des Hommes (1955) - Main Title
Last played on
Men of Two Worlds (1946) - Barazza
Arthur Bliss
Men of Two Worlds (1946) - Barazza
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfw.jpglink
Men of Two Worlds (1946) - Barazza
Last played on
Beauty And The Beast(1946) -Titles and The Burlesque of the Draper
Georges Auric
Beauty And The Beast(1946) -Titles and The Burlesque of the Draper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beauty And The Beast(1946) -Titles and The Burlesque of the Draper
Last played on
Suite in E major (3rd mvt)
Ottorino Respighi
Suite in E major (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
Suite in E major (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist