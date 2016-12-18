Roger McGoughBorn 9 November 1937
Roger McGough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-11-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39ff291a-18ed-45be-807b-9f7b7b1f7043
Roger McGough Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger McGough CBE, FRSL (born 9 November 1937) is an English poet, performance poet, broadcaster, children's author and playwright. He presents the BBC Radio 4 programme Poetry Please, as well as performing his own poetry. McGough was one of the leading members of the Liverpool poets, a group of young poets influenced by Beat poetry and the popular music and culture of 1960s Liverpool. He is an honorary fellow of Liverpool John Moores University, fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and President of the Poetry Society.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roger McGough Tracks
Sort by
And so to Bed
Roger McGough
And so to Bed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And so to Bed
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Authors Live: Roger McGough and Valerie Bloom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efvhzc
2014-11-27T08:21:07
27
Nov
2014
Authors Live: Roger McGough and Valerie Bloom
Roger McGough Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist