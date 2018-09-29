Richard H. KirkEnglish electronic musician, former member of Cabaret Voltaire. Born 21 March 1956
Richard H. Kirk
1956-03-21
Richard H. Kirk Biography
Richard Harold Kirk (born 21 March 1956) is an English musician who has specialised in electronic music since the 1970s.
Richard H. Kirk Tracks
ALL IN VAIN
ALL IN VAIN
ALL IN VAIN
Street Gang (7" Mix)
Street Gang (7" Mix)
Street Gang (7" Mix)
Hell in Here
Hell in Here
Hell in Here
