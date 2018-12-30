BucieBorn 10 March 1987
Bucie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39f5d433-f157-422a-afa4-a8fd0331093f
Bucie Biography (Wikipedia)
Bucie (born Busisiwe Nolubabalo Nqwiliso, 10 March 1987) is a South African R&B and house singer. Her 2014 "Easy To Love" single peaked at number 9 on South Africa's official music chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bucie Tracks
Sort by
Superman (feat. Bucie)
Black Coffee
Superman (feat. Bucie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d45bg.jpglink
Superman (feat. Bucie)
Last played on
Turn Me On (feat. Bucie)
Black Coffee
Turn Me On (feat. Bucie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d45bg.jpglink
Turn Me On (feat. Bucie)
Last played on
All For Love (feat. Bucie)
Wizkid
All For Love (feat. Bucie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kdhc3.jpglink
All For Love (feat. Bucie)
Last played on
Distance vs. No Kissing
Omarion
Distance vs. No Kissing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h9qk.jpglink
Distance vs. No Kissing
Last played on
Inde (feat. Bucie & Nokwazi)
Heavy K
Inde (feat. Bucie & Nokwazi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9ht.jpglink
Inde (feat. Bucie & Nokwazi)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Bucie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist