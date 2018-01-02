Back DoorFormed 1971. Disbanded 1977
Back Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05ktr5k.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39f3855d-dd7b-49f2-a0ab-0cd57848fab9
Back Door Biography (Wikipedia)
Back Door was a jazz-rock trio, formed in 1971.
Back Door Tracks
32-20 Blues
Back Door
32-20 Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
32-20 Blues
Last played on
Walking Blues
Back Door
Walking Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Walking Blues
His Old Boots
Back Door
His Old Boots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
His Old Boots
Country Blues No 1 - Paris Theatre 1973
Back Door
Country Blues No 1 - Paris Theatre 1973
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Forget Me Daisy - Paris Theatre 1973
Back Door
Forget Me Daisy - Paris Theatre 1973
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Forget Me Daisy - Paris Theatre 1973
Linin' Track
Back Door
Linin' Track
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Linin' Track
Roberta - Paris Theatre 1973
Back Door
Roberta - Paris Theatre 1973
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Roberta - Paris Theatre 1973
Folk Song - Paris Theatre 1973
Back Door
Folk Song - Paris Theatre 1973
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Folk Song - Paris Theatre 1973
Spoiler (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1974)
Back Door
Spoiler (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Spoiler (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1974)
Last played on
Folksong 2
Back Door
Folksong 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Folksong 2
Last played on
Jive Grind
Back Door
Jive Grind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Jive Grind
Last played on
Blakey Jones (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1974)
Back Door
Blakey Jones (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Slivdaiv (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1974)
Back Door
Slivdaiv (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
T.B. Blues (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1974)
Back Door
T.B. Blues (Radio 1 Session, 5 Sep 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Dashing White Sergent - BBC Session 05/09/1974
Back Door
Dashing White Sergent - BBC Session 05/09/1974
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Plantagenet
Back Door
Plantagenet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
Plantagenet
Last played on
The Dashing White Sergeant
Back Door
The Dashing White Sergeant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktr5k.jpglink
The Dashing White Sergeant
Last played on
