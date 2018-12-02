Inez & Charlie Foxx
Inez & Charlie Foxx Biography (Wikipedia)
Inez Foxx (born September 9, 1942) and her elder brother Charlie Foxx (October 23, 1939 – September 18, 1998) were an African-American rhythm and blues and soul duo from Greensboro, North Carolina. Inez sang lead vocal, while Charlie sang back-up and played guitar. Casey Kasem, and doubtless many others, mistakenly thought that the two were husband and wife.
Mockingbird
Hurt By Love
La De Da I Love You
Tightrope
I Love You 1000 Times
No Stranger To Love
Count The Days (1,2,3,4,5,6,7)
Mockingbird
(1-2-3-4-5-6-7) Count The Days
(1-2-3-4-5-6-7) Count The Days
Count The Days
Vaya Con Dios
Talk With Me
