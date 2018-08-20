Pink FairiesFormed 1970. Disbanded 1988
Pink Fairies
1970
Pink Fairies Biography (Wikipedia)
Pink Fairies are an English rock band initially active in the London (Ladbroke Grove) underground and psychedelic scene of the early 1970s. They promoted free music, drug use, and anarchy, and often performed impromptu gigs and other agitprop stunts, such as playing for nothing outside the gates at the Bath and Isle of Wight pop festivals in 1970, as well as appearing at Phun City, the first Glastonbury and many other free festivals including Windsor and Trentishoe.
Pink Fairies Tracks
Do It
Do It
Uncle Wally's Last Freak Out - Paris Theatre 1971
Johnny Be Goode - Paris Theatre 1971
Johnny Be Goode - Paris Theatre 1971
When's the Fun Begin
When's the Fun Begin
Between the Lines
Between the Lines
City Kids
City Kids
City Kids (Live at The Roundhouse)
Do It! (1970 Demo)
Do It! (1970 Demo)
The Snake
The Snake
Do It (Single Edit)
Do It (Single Edit)
Raceway
Raceway
I Wish I Was A Girl
I Wish I Was A Girl
Heavenly Man
Heavenly Man
Chromium Plating
Chromium Plating
Uncle Harry'S Last Freak Out
Uncle Harry'S Last Freak Out
