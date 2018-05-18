Cesare BendinelliDied 1617
Cesare Bendinelli (c.1542–1617) was an Italian trumpeter who was the principal trumpet player of the Viennese court from 1567 to 1580.
Bendinelli was born in Verona, Italy. From 1580 till his death he played for the court of Munich, Germany, where he died.
Bendinelli was also the author of the first known course of published trumpet lessons, Tutta L'arte Della Trombetta (c. 1614) which gathered together the earliest known pieces for the clarino register, dating from 1584-88. He also authored Rotta Ò Sonata, (Probably his most famous piece) which was used as the theme for Enrico Dandolo, leader of Venice in Sid Meier's Civilization V.
Bells - Intrada III, VI, VII - Trumpet Sonata No. 333
The Procession, from a Venetian coronation (1595)
Sonata 333
