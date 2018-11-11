Tony MartinBorn Alvin Morris, actor and popular crooner of the 30s/40s/50s. Born 25 December 1912. Died 27 July 2012
1912-12-25
Tony Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Alvin Morris (December 25, 1913 – July 27, 2012), known professionally as Tony Martin, was an American actor and popular singer. His career spanned over seven decades, and he scored dozens of hits between the late-1930s and mid-1950s with songs such as "Walk Hand in Hand", "Stranger in Paradise" and "I Get Ideas". He was married to actress and dancer Cyd Charisse for 60 years, from 1948 until her death in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Martin Tracks
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Last Time I Saw Paris
Laura
Laura
La Vie En Rose
La Vie En Rose
You Stepped Out Of A Dream
You Stepped Out Of A Dream
Walk Hand In Hand
Walk Hand In Hand
When Did You Leave Heaven?
When Did You Leave Heaven?
Stranger in Paradise
Stranger in Paradise
Red Sails In The Sunset
Red Sails In The Sunset
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Domino
Domino
There's no tomorrow (O Sole Mio)
There's no tomorrow (O Sole Mio)
I Don't Care If The Sun Don't Shine
I Don't Care If The Sun Don't Shine
She Makes A Nice Cup Of Tea
She Makes A Nice Cup Of Tea
April In Portugal
April In Portugal
To Each His Own
To Each His Own
Kiss Of Fire
Kiss Of Fire
Talkin' to Your Picture
Talkin' to Your Picture
More Than You Know
More Than You Know
For Every Man There's A Woman
For Every Man There's A Woman
Valencia
Valencia
Donkey Serenade
Donkey Serenade
There's No Tomorrow
There's No Tomorrow
Tonight We Love
Tonight We Love
So Do I
So Do I
Begin the Beguine
Begin the Beguine
Fools rush in
Fools rush in
I'll See You In My Dreams
I'll See You In My Dreams
