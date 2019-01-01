Claudio AbbadoBorn 26 June 1933. Died 20 January 2014
Claudio Abbado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030vm5b.jpg
1933-06-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39e84597-3e0f-4ccc-89d2-6ee1dd6fb050
Claudio Abbado Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudio Abbado, (26 June 1933 – 20 January 2014) was an Italian conductor. One of the most celebrated and respected conductors of the 20th century, particularly in the music of Gustav Mahler, he served as music director of the La Scala opera house in Milan, principal conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra, principal guest conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, music director of the Vienna State Opera, founder and director of Lucerne Festival Orchestra, music director of European Union Youth Orchestra and principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claudio Abbado Tracks
Sort by
The Nutcracker Suite (Waltz of the Flowers)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker Suite (Waltz of the Flowers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Nutcracker Suite (Waltz of the Flowers)
Last played on
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Leb' wohl, du kühnes, herrliches Kind! (Die Walküre)
Richard Wagner
Leb' wohl, du kühnes, herrliches Kind! (Die Walküre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Leb' wohl, du kühnes, herrliches Kind! (Die Walküre)
Last played on
Falstaff, Act I: "Ehi! paggio... L'Onore! Ladri!"
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff, Act I: "Ehi! paggio... L'Onore! Ladri!"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Falstaff, Act I: "Ehi! paggio... L'Onore! Ladri!"
Last played on
Symphony No 1 'Classical'
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony No 1 'Classical'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Symphony No 1 'Classical'
Last played on
Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major K.314/285d: iii. Rondo (Allegretto)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major K.314/285d: iii. Rondo (Allegretto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major K.314/285d: iii. Rondo (Allegretto)
Last played on
Overture in C major Op.101 (Trumpet overture) [1826, rev. 1833]
Felix Mendelssohn
Overture in C major Op.101 (Trumpet overture) [1826, rev. 1833]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Overture in C major Op.101 (Trumpet overture) [1826, rev. 1833]
Last played on
William Tell (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
William Tell (Overture)
Last played on
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299
Last played on
La Cenerentola (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La Cenerentola (Overture)
Last played on
La forza del destino: Overture (Sinfonia)
Giuseppe Verdi
La forza del destino: Overture (Sinfonia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La forza del destino: Overture (Sinfonia)
Last played on
Overture in C major, Op 115, 'Zur Namensfeier'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Overture in C major, Op 115, 'Zur Namensfeier'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Overture in C major, Op 115, 'Zur Namensfeier'
Last played on
Shéhérazade, ouverture de féerie
Maurice Ravel
Shéhérazade, ouverture de féerie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Shéhérazade, ouverture de féerie
Last played on
Academic Festival Overture, Op.80
Johannes Brahms
Academic Festival Overture, Op.80
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Academic Festival Overture, Op.80
Last played on
The Town Hall, Brno (Sinfonietta)
Leos Janáček
The Town Hall, Brno (Sinfonietta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Town Hall, Brno (Sinfonietta)
Last played on
Octet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo, arr for string orchestra)
Felix Mendelssohn
Octet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo, arr for string orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Octet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo, arr for string orchestra)
Last played on
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
Alban Berg
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
Last played on
Wiegenlied, Op 41 No 1
Richard Strauss
Wiegenlied, Op 41 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Wiegenlied, Op 41 No 1
Last played on
Kammermusik No 1 Op 24, No 1, (1st mvt)
Paul Hindemith
Kammermusik No 1 Op 24, No 1, (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnf.jpglink
Kammermusik No 1 Op 24, No 1, (1st mvt)
Last played on
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 26 in D major, K 537, 'Coronation' (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 26 in D major, K 537, 'Coronation' (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 26 in D major, K 537, 'Coronation' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
March in B flat major for military band, Op 99
Sergei Prokofiev
March in B flat major for military band, Op 99
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
March in B flat major for military band, Op 99
Last played on
La scala di seta (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
La scala di seta (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La scala di seta (Overture)
Last played on
Horn Concerto No 3 in E flat major, K 447
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No 3 in E flat major, K 447
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Horn Concerto No 3 in E flat major, K 447
Last played on
The Magic Flute (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute (Overture)
Last played on
Symphony no. 3 (Op.55) in E flat major "Eroica", 1st movement; Allegro con brio
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 3 (Op.55) in E flat major "Eroica", 1st movement; Allegro con brio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no. 3 (Op.55) in E flat major "Eroica", 1st movement; Allegro con brio
Last played on
Lieutenant Kije - The Wedding of Kije & Troika
Gabriel Prokofiev
Lieutenant Kije - The Wedding of Kije & Troika
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9jkg.jpglink
Lieutenant Kije - The Wedding of Kije & Troika
Last played on
Act II: Scene 5: Guardroom In The Barracks. Oh oh Andres! Andres! Ich kann nicht schlafen
Alban Berg
Act II: Scene 5: Guardroom In The Barracks. Oh oh Andres! Andres! Ich kann nicht schlafen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Act II: Scene 5: Guardroom In The Barracks. Oh oh Andres! Andres! Ich kann nicht schlafen
Last played on
Siegfried Idyll
Richard Wagner
Siegfried Idyll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Siegfried Idyll
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in D major, Op 36 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 2 in D major, Op 36 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in D major, Op 36 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Verdi: La Forza Del Destino: Overture
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Verdi: La Forza Del Destino: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vm5b.jpglink
Verdi: La Forza Del Destino: Overture
Last played on
La gazza ladra overture
Gioachino Rossini
La gazza ladra overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La gazza ladra overture
Last played on
Plebe! Patrizi! (Simon Boccanegra)
Giuseppe Verdi
Plebe! Patrizi! (Simon Boccanegra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Plebe! Patrizi! (Simon Boccanegra)
Last played on
Il viaggio a Reims, ossia L'Albergo del Giglio d'oro (extract)
Gioachino Rossini
Il viaggio a Reims, ossia L'Albergo del Giglio d'oro (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Il viaggio a Reims, ossia L'Albergo del Giglio d'oro (extract)
Last played on
Il Signor Bruschino (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
Il Signor Bruschino (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Il Signor Bruschino (Overture)
Last played on
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La Cenerentola: Act 1, Scene 2
Last played on
The Silken Ladder (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
The Silken Ladder (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
The Silken Ladder (Overture)
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (1st mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Symphony no. 40 in G minor K.550
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 40 in G minor K.550
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony no. 40 in G minor K.550
Last played on
Simon Boccanegra - Council Chamber scene from end of Act 1
Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra - Council Chamber scene from end of Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Simon Boccanegra - Council Chamber scene from end of Act 1
Ensemble
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 25 in C major, K 503 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 25 in C major, K 503 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 25 in C major, K 503 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 6 in F major, Op 68, 'Pastoral' (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 6 in F major, Op 68, 'Pastoral' (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 6 in F major, Op 68, 'Pastoral' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Gustav Mahler
Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht (Des Knaben Wunderhorn)
Last played on
'Christe, rex gloriae' from Te Deum
Hector Berlioz
'Christe, rex gloriae' from Te Deum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
'Christe, rex gloriae' from Te Deum
Orchestra
Last played on
The Thieving Magpie (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
The Thieving Magpie (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
The Thieving Magpie (Overture)
Last played on
Dance of the Five Couples (Romeo and Juliet)
Sergei Prokofiev
Dance of the Five Couples (Romeo and Juliet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Dance of the Five Couples (Romeo and Juliet)
Last played on
Alto Rhapsody
Johannes Brahms
Alto Rhapsody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Alto Rhapsody
Choir
Last played on
Playlists featuring Claudio Abbado
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebf5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-22T08:49:37
22
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edwc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-22T08:49:37
22
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb39rz
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-28T08:49:37
28
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehp4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-27T08:49:37
27
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em2zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-29T08:49:37
29
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Claudio Abbado Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sir John Eliot Gardiner on Berlioz’s Romeo and Juliet
-
A performance of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony
-
Overcoming the familiarity of the Fifth
-
J. S. Bach: Ascension Oratorio - Preview Clip
-
J. S. Bach: Easter Oratorio - Preview Clip
-
Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, 'Resurrection' - Preview Clip
-
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique - Preview Clip
-
Beethoven: Concerto for Piano No. 4 in G major, Op 58 - Preview Clip
Back to artist