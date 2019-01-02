OliveUK dance/breakbeat/trip-hop group. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2001
Olive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39e82ca1-733e-4203-a00f-c6a70a371625
Olive Biography (Wikipedia)
Olive is a trip hop group from London, England. The founding membership consisted of producer, instrumentalist and songwriter Tim Kellett, producer and keyboard programmer Robin Taylor-Firth, and singer Ruth-Ann Boyle. The band has released two albums, the second without Taylor-Firth. Their 1996 single "You're Not Alone" reached number one in the UK singles chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Olive Tracks
Sort by
You’re Not Alone
Olive
You’re Not Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btdyt.jpglink
You’re Not Alone
Last played on
Olive Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist