Laurie Johnson
1927-02-17
Laurie Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurence Reginald Ward Johnson, MBE (born 7 February 1927) is an English composer and bandleader who has written scores for dozens of film and television series and has been one of the most highly regarded arrangers of instrumental pop and swing music since in the 1950s with works often serving as stock production music.
Laurie Johnson Tracks
Las Vegas (Theme From Animal Magic)
Laurie Johnson
Las Vegas (Theme From Animal Magic)
Las Vegas (Theme From Animal Magic)
The Avengers Theme
Laurie Johnson
The Avengers Theme
The Avengers Theme
New Avengers
Laurie Johnson
New Avengers
New Avengers
Las Vegas ('Animal Magic' Theme Tune)
Laurie Johnson
Las Vegas ('Animal Magic' Theme Tune)
Las Vegas ('Animal Magic' Theme Tune)
West End
Laurie Johnson
West End
West End
THE PROFESSIONALS
Laurie Johnson
THE PROFESSIONALS
THE PROFESSIONALS
The Avengers (Theme From The TV Series)
Laurie Johnson
The Avengers (Theme From The TV Series)
The Avengers (Theme From The TV Series)
Sucu Sucu
Laurie Johnson
Sucu Sucu
Sucu Sucu
Animal Magic
Laurie Johnson
Animal Magic
Animal Magic
