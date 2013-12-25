Soul Solution
Soul Solution
Soul Solution Biography (Wikipedia)
Soul Solution is a dance/electronica/house production duo from New York City formed by Bobby Guy and Ernie Lake.
As artists they made six trips to the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart.
Five times under the Soul Solution name:
Once under the name So Pure! featuring Sheleen Thomas:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Love, Peace & Happiness
