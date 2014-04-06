Alan Graham Frew (born 8 November 1956) is the lead singer for the Canadian band, Glass Tiger, and has also released three solo albums. He has appeared on many television specials, raises money for various causes and continues to perform around Canada as a solo artist, and as the lead singer for Glass Tiger. He was born in 1956 in Coatbridge, Scotland.

Frew has five Canadian Juno Awards, five Canadian Classic Awards and was nominated for a Grammy. In addition to being a singer-songwriter he is an actor and public speaker. He is also a recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Award in recognition of his service to Canadian Arts and for his tireless charitable work and dedication mainly on behalf of poverty-stricken children and their needs.

An avid soccer fan, in mid-2008 he recorded a reworked version of "My Town" about Toronto FC. He is also an avid Rangers F.C. Fan.

He also wrote the song "Free to Be" which is used by the Toronto Maple Leafs as their theme song. The song was mixed at Metalworks Studios in Mississauga, Ontario.