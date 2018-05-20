Andrew WatkinsonViolinist/conductor
Andrew Watkinson
Divertimento in D major, K 136 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in D major, K 136 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Concerto di Chiesa: I. Veni, Emmanuel
Sir George Dyson
Concerto di Chiesa: I. Veni, Emmanuel
Last played on
Symphony in D minor
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Symphony in D minor
Last played on
Horn Concerto No.4, 3rd mvt.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No.4, 3rd mvt.
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto in F major, H XVIII 3 (3rd mvt)
Oliver Schnyder
Keyboard Concerto in F major, H XVIII 3 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Eine kleine Nachtmusik, 4th movement (feat. Andrew Watkinson & City of London Sinfonia)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Eine kleine Nachtmusik, 4th movement (feat. Andrew Watkinson & City of London Sinfonia)
Last played on
