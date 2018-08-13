Tin MachineFormed 1988. Disbanded 1992
Tin Machine Biography (Wikipedia)
Tin Machine were an Anglo-American hard rock group formed in 1988, notable for being fronted by English singer-songwriter David Bowie. The band consisted of Bowie on lead vocals, sax and guitar, Reeves Gabrels on guitar, Tony Fox Sales on bass, and Hunt Sales on drums. Tony and Hunt are the sons of American comedian Soupy Sales. Additional musicians (who were not band members) included English guitarist Kevin Armstrong who played on the band's first studio album and first tour, and American guitarist Eric Schermerhorn who played on the second tour (and live album).
Drummer Hunt Sales said that the band's name "reflects the sound of the band," and Bowie stated that he and his band members joined up "to make the kind of music that we enjoyed listening to" and to rejuvenate himself artistically.
The band recorded two studio albums and one live album before dissolving in 1992, when Bowie returned to his solo career. By the end of 2012, they had sold two million albums. Bowie would later credit his time with Tin Machine as instrumental in revitalising his career in the 1990s.
Tin Machine Tracks
Sort by
Under The God
You Belong In Rock N' Roll
Tin Machine
Amazing
Heaven's In Here
Tin Machine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Tom Hingston: How to capture an artist in one image
-
Who put U2 off when they turned up at their gig?!
-
Is this really U2’s last ever tour?
-
U2's Edge chats to Jo & Simon
-
David Bowie course offered at Leeds University
-
Robert Plant on the moment he first played with Van Morrison
-
Robert Smith talks about David Bowie's unique Meltdown headline show in 2002 ahead of curating his own Meltdown Festival.
-
A surgeon's operating playlist
-
"That was a musical highlight of my life" - Win Butler on leading a parade celebrating the life of David Bowie
-
How the arts can combat climate change