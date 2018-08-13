Tin Machine were an Anglo-American hard rock group formed in 1988, notable for being fronted by English singer-songwriter David Bowie. The band consisted of Bowie on lead vocals, sax and guitar, Reeves Gabrels on guitar, Tony Fox Sales on bass, and Hunt Sales on drums. Tony and Hunt are the sons of American comedian Soupy Sales. Additional musicians (who were not band members) included English guitarist Kevin Armstrong who played on the band's first studio album and first tour, and American guitarist Eric Schermerhorn who played on the second tour (and live album).

Drummer Hunt Sales said that the band's name "reflects the sound of the band," and Bowie stated that he and his band members joined up "to make the kind of music that we enjoyed listening to" and to rejuvenate himself artistically.

The band recorded two studio albums and one live album before dissolving in 1992, when Bowie returned to his solo career. By the end of 2012, they had sold two million albums. Bowie would later credit his time with Tin Machine as instrumental in revitalising his career in the 1990s.