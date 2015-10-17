Peter HolsappleBorn 19 February 1956
Peter Holsapple
1956-02-19
Peter Holsapple Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Livingston Holsapple (born February 19, 1956) is an American musician, who formed, along with Chris Stamey, the dB's, a jangle-pop band from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He became the band's principal songwriter and singer after Stamey's departure. The band, with Stamey back in the fold, reformed with new material in 2005–2006.
Peter Holsapple Tracks
Big black truck
Peter Holsapple
Big black truck
Big black truck
