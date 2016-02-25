Shadia MansourBorn 1985
Shadia Mansour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39d9d048-a39c-4e7c-93d2-d827cc2c3782
Shadia Mansour Biography (Wikipedia)
Not to be confused with Shazia Manzoor.
Shadia Mansour (Arabic: شادية منصور Shādiyah Manṣūr, born 1985), also known as "the first lady of Arabic hip hop" is a British Palestinian singer and MC who sings and raps in Arabic and English. Much of her music focuses on Middle East politics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shadia Mansour Tracks
Sort by
Too Much (feat. Shadia Mansour)
Lowkey
Too Much (feat. Shadia Mansour)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvwp.jpglink
Too Much (feat. Shadia Mansour)
Last played on
Somos Sur (feat. Shadia Mansour)
Ana Tijoux
Somos Sur (feat. Shadia Mansour)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wc3.jpglink
Somos Sur (feat. Shadia Mansour)
Last played on
Back to artist