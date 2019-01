Shadia Mansour (Arabic: شادية منصور‎ Shādiyah Manṣūr, born 1985), also known as "the first lady of Arabic hip hop" is a British Palestinian singer and MC who sings and raps in Arabic and English. Much of her music focuses on Middle East politics.

