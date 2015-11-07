Junie MorrisonBorn 1954. Died 21 January 2017
Junie Morrison
1954
Junie Morrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter "Junie" Morrison (1954 – January 21, 2017) was an American musician and record producer. He was a member of the Ohio Players in the early 1970s, and later became the musical director of (Parliament-Funkadelic).
Junie Morrison Tracks
Bout Money (feat. Humble Haitian)
Junie Morrison
Bout Money (feat. Humble Haitian)
Bout Money (feat. Humble Haitian)
Love Has Taken Me Over
Junie Morrison
Love Has Taken Me Over
Love Has Taken Me Over
Granny's Funky Rolls Royce
Junie Morrison
Granny's Funky Rolls Royce
Can't Get Over Losing You
Junie Morrison
Can't Get Over Losing You
Can't Get Over Losing You
