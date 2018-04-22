Daniel RossenBorn 4 August 1982
Daniel Rossen
Daniel Rossen Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Raphael Rossen (born August 5, 1982) is an American multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter. He is best known as the guitarist and co-lead vocalist of the indie rock band Grizzly Bear, with whom he has recorded four studio albums. Rossen is also a member of Department of Eagles, and released a solo EP, Silent Hour/Golden Mile, in 2012.
Daniel Rossen Tracks
Deerslayer
Silent Song
Golden Mile
Saint Nothing
Too Little Too Late (JoJo Cover)
Waterfall
