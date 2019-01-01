Alexander GalichBorn 19 October 1918. Died 15 December 1977
Alexander Galich Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Arkadievich Galich (Russian: Алекса́ндр Арка́дьевич Га́лич, Ukrainian: Олександр Аркадійович Галич; born Alexander Aronovich Ginzburg, Russian: Алекса́ндр Аро́нович Ги́нзбург, Ukrainian: Олександр Аркадійович Гінзбург, 19 October 1918, Ekaterinoslav – 15 December 1977, Paris) was a Soviet poet, screenwriter, playwright, singer-songwriter, and dissident.
