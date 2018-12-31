Nigel NorthEnglish lute player. Born 5 June 1954
Nigel North
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty2qy.jpg
1954-06-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39cd4e82-eca2-446a-a4a1-02a9ca4ceea5
Nigel North Biography (Wikipedia)
Nigel North (born 5 June 1954) is an English lutenist, musicologist, and pedagogue.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nigel North Tracks
Sort by
Pavan and Fantasie for lute
Alfonso Ferrabosco
Pavan and Fantasie for lute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2qy.jpglink
Pavan and Fantasie for lute
Last played on
Passamezzo di Zorzi
Giovanni Pacoloni
Passamezzo di Zorzi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Passamezzo di Zorzi
Last played on
Solo violin sonata in C major BWV.1005 (Allegro Assai)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Solo violin sonata in C major BWV.1005 (Allegro Assai)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Solo violin sonata in C major BWV.1005 (Allegro Assai)
Last played on
Concerto for lute, 2 violins & continuo in D major, RV.93
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto for lute, 2 violins & continuo in D major, RV.93
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto for lute, 2 violins & continuo in D major, RV.93
Last played on
Awake, sweet love, thou art return'd
John Dowland
Awake, sweet love, thou art return'd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Awake, sweet love, thou art return'd
Last played on
The Nobleman
Robert Johnson
The Nobleman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2qy.jpglink
The Nobleman
Last played on
Forlorn hope fancy
John Dowland
Forlorn hope fancy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Forlorn hope fancy
Last played on
Fantasie in C minor
Sylvius Leopold Weiss
Fantasie in C minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph4j.jpglink
Fantasie in C minor
Last played on
Sonata in G minor Op.2a No.3
Pietro Locatelli
Sonata in G minor Op.2a No.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h423l.jpglink
Sonata in G minor Op.2a No.3
Last played on
Passamezzo milanese
Giovanni Pacoloni
Passamezzo milanese
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Passamezzo milanese
Last played on
Resolucon (Dowland's adew for Mr Oliver Cromwell)
John Dowland
Resolucon (Dowland's adew for Mr Oliver Cromwell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Resolucon (Dowland's adew for Mr Oliver Cromwell)
Last played on
Galliard: Can she excuse (The Earl Of Essex)
John Dowland
Galliard: Can she excuse (The Earl Of Essex)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Galliard: Can she excuse (The Earl Of Essex)
Galliard: Awake Sweet Love
John Dowland
Galliard: Awake Sweet Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Galliard: Awake Sweet Love
Come Again, Sweet Love P. 60
John Dowland
Come Again, Sweet Love P. 60
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Come Again, Sweet Love P. 60
Passamezzo Milanese: Padoana - Saltarello
Giovanni Pacoloni
Passamezzo Milanese: Padoana - Saltarello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Passamezzo Milanese: Padoana - Saltarello
Last played on
Three Masque Dances arr Crawford
Robert Johnson
Three Masque Dances arr Crawford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Three Masque Dances arr Crawford
Last played on
Morley: Fantasie; Dowland: Pavan; Earl of Derby, his Galliard
John Dowland
Morley: Fantasie; Dowland: Pavan; Earl of Derby, his Galliard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Morley: Fantasie; Dowland: Pavan; Earl of Derby, his Galliard
Last played on
Sonata in D Major (Passacaille)
Sylvius Leopold Weiss
Sonata in D Major (Passacaille)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mph4j.jpglink
Sonata in D Major (Passacaille)
Last played on
Fantasia
Francesco Canova da Milano
Fantasia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2qy.jpglink
Fantasia
Performer
Last played on
Sonata representativa (Musketier-Marsch)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Sonata representativa (Musketier-Marsch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15l.jpglink
Sonata representativa (Musketier-Marsch)
Last played on
Ricercar (88)
Francesco Canova da Milano
Ricercar (88)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2qy.jpglink
Ricercar (88)
Last played on
Ricercar (14/75/14)
Francesco Canova da Milano
Ricercar (14/75/14)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2qy.jpglink
Ricercar (14/75/14)
Last played on
Mounsiers almain for lute
Daniel Bacheler
Mounsiers almain for lute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2qy.jpglink
Mounsiers almain for lute
Last played on
Pavan for lute
Daniel Bacheler
Pavan for lute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2qy.jpglink
Pavan for lute
Last played on
My Lady Hunsdons Puffe
John Dowland
My Lady Hunsdons Puffe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
My Lady Hunsdons Puffe
Last played on
Passemezo della Battaglia
Giovanni Pacoloni
Passemezo della Battaglia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Passemezo della Battaglia
Last played on
The King of Denmark, his galliard (Battle Galliard)
John Dowland
The King of Denmark, his galliard (Battle Galliard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
The King of Denmark, his galliard (Battle Galliard)
Last played on
Captain Digorie Piper his Galliard
John Dowland
Captain Digorie Piper his Galliard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Captain Digorie Piper his Galliard
The Shoemaker's Wife (A Toy)
John Dowland
The Shoemaker's Wife (A Toy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
The Shoemaker's Wife (A Toy)
Sir John Langton's Pavan
John Dowland
Sir John Langton's Pavan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Sir John Langton's Pavan
Lovely Selina
John Blow
Lovely Selina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqh.jpglink
Lovely Selina
Last played on
Langton's Galliard
John Dowland
Langton's Galliard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Langton's Galliard
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exv9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-01T08:24:43
1
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Nigel North Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist