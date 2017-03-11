Yellow Pearl is a Dutch band that started in 2002 and has had several hits. This pop/rock band consists of Emiel Pijnaker (vocals/drums), Viktor Beekman (guitar), Robert E. James (keyboards), Sander Keuls, (bass guitar).

In 2006, Yellow Pearl recorded the album The Rebel in You with producer Stephen van Haestregt, drummer of the band Within Temptation, during which time their original lead guitarist, Myrddin Hoogenraad left the band temporary. Several guitar players have replace him during this time. Amongst them are Kevin Hunter, Pablo Minoli (of Venezuelan metal band Laberinto) and one of Holland's most talented guitar players Mark Beumers.

The band's biggest hits were "For you and Me" (recorded and produced by Han Nuijten ) and "See You Again". "For you and Me" was an instant radio hit and was put on rotation on several playlists including 3FM. The song was featured on the CD Hitzone 27 which received the golden status in November 2004. "See you Again" was a top 10 hit in the Single Top 100. The band is one of the few acts that has performed twice in a sold out Paradiso (Amsterdam) (Dutch rock temple) within a 6 months period. First they opened for Thin Lizzy in spring 2006 and in November 2006 they had their debut album release concert in Paradiso. The band also performed on the television show Top of the Pops with the song "See you Again" in 2006. In 2006 they also played on Zwarte Cross, one of the biggest Dutch music festivals. They hold the all-time record for most live performances on 3FM, the alternative radio station in the Netherlands, with over 25 appearances in 4 years in 9 different shows. The first was in 2004 when DJ Rob Stenders invited them on to his morning show with their single "For you and Me".