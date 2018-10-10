The Hunna
The Hunna Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hunna are an English rock band from Hertfordshire in England formed in 2015. The band members are singer/guitarist Ryan (Tino) Potter, lead guitarist Daniel (Dan, BD) Dorney, bassist Junate (Prince) Angin, and drummer Jack (IK) Metcalfe. The band takes inspiration from a wide range of sources, including bands like Kings Of Leon, Foals The 1975, You Me at Six and Queen.
The Hunna Performances & Interviews
- The Hunna - You & Me (Reading + Leeds 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dgnzs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dgnzs.jpg2017-08-28T01:45:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Music Introducing Stage on Sundayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dhj3c
The Hunna - You & Me (Reading + Leeds 2017)
- The Hunnahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0432jly.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0432jly.jpg2016-08-01T09:15:00.000ZGareth Lloyd talks to local Hertfordshire band The Hunna.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04371y5
The Hunna
- The Hunna - She's Casualhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wktvt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wktvt.jpg2016-05-28T16:32:00.000ZThe Hunna performs She's Casual at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wkvv2
The Hunna - She's Casual
- The Hunna - You & Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sm47s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sm47s.jpg2016-05-02T05:00:00.000ZListen to You & Me by The Hunna on Radio 1's playlist from 29th Aprilhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sm4wj
The Hunna - You & Me
The Hunna Tracks
Give Yourself A Try
The Hunna
Give Yourself A Try
Give Yourself A Try
Last played on
Babe, Can I Call?
The Hunna
Babe, Can I Call?
Babe, Can I Call?
Last played on
Bonfire (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016)
The Hunna
Bonfire (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016)
NY To LA
The Hunna
NY To LA
NY To LA
Last played on
Dare
The Hunna
Dare
Dare
Last played on
Y.D.W.I.W.M
The Hunna
Y.D.W.I.W.M
Summer
The Hunna
Summer
Summer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
The Hunna, George Ezra, Richard Ashcroft, Primal Scream, The Vaccines, You Me At Six, The Charlatans, Nothing But Thieves, Tom Grennan, Gerry Cinnamon and The Amazons
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
25
May
2019
The Hunna, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, Barns Courtney, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
2017-08-25T08:12:03
25
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
10:00
Reading
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T08:12:03
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
