Kate Lindsey (born 1981 in Richmond, Virginia) is a mezzo-soprano opera singer from the United States.

Lindsey holds a Bachelor of Music Degree with Distinction from Indiana University. Her many awards include the 2007 Richard F. Gold Career Grant, the 2007 George London Award in memory of Lloyd Rigler, the 2007 Lincoln Center Martin E. Segal Award, and a 2006 Sullivan Foundation Grant. She was named Seattle Opera's Artist of the Year in 2010.

In 2015, Lindsey made her recording debut on Deutsche Grammophon with a performance of Mohammed Fairouz's 2012 cycle, Audenesque (in memory of W. B. Yeats), with the LPR Ensemble conducted by Evan Rogister (catalog no. B0022417).

Lindsey is a recent graduate of the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program.