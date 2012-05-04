The EvaporatorsFormed 1986
The Evaporators
1986
The Evaporators Biography (Wikipedia)
The Evaporators is a Canadian garage rock band formed in 1986 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nardwuar, its founding member, is also known for interviewing musicians and celebrities. As of 2007, the band consists of vocalist/keyboardist Nardwuar the Human Serviette, guitarist David Carswell, bassist John Collins, and drummer Scott Livingstone.
The Evaporators Tracks
Hot Dog High
The Evaporators
Hot Dog High
Hot Dog High
