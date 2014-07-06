Brain Donor are an English power trio, formed in July 1999 by Julian Cope and two Spiritualized members, Doggen Foster (lead guitar) and drummer Kevin 'Kevlar' Bales. Wearing full make-up in the kabuki style of early KISS, the band's curious aims are said to be a desire to combine Van Halen-esque heavy metal with garage rock in the style of Blue Cheer, and Japanese bands High Rise and Mainliner.[citation needed]

The band's debut album Love Peace & Fuck was hammered by the press for its gratuitous soloing and guitar heavy production. But with the recent return of heavy metal values to underground music via re-appraissals of Blue Cheer and Sir Lord Baltimore, Love Peace & Fuck has since come to be regarded by the new American Underground as something of a classic,[citation needed] and a US compilation album of the band was released in 2005, on San Francisco's Mister E. Records. The same year, a song entitled "Messages" from the second Brain Donor album, Too Freud To Rock 'n' Roll, Too Jung To Die, appeared in the American film, The Lost.