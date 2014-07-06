Brain DonorFormed 1999
Brain Donor Biography (Wikipedia)
Brain Donor are an English power trio, formed in July 1999 by Julian Cope and two Spiritualized members, Doggen Foster (lead guitar) and drummer Kevin 'Kevlar' Bales. Wearing full make-up in the kabuki style of early KISS, the band's curious aims are said to be a desire to combine Van Halen-esque heavy metal with garage rock in the style of Blue Cheer, and Japanese bands High Rise and Mainliner.[citation needed]
The band's debut album Love Peace & Fuck was hammered by the press for its gratuitous soloing and guitar heavy production. But with the recent return of heavy metal values to underground music via re-appraissals of Blue Cheer and Sir Lord Baltimore, Love Peace & Fuck has since come to be regarded by the new American Underground as something of a classic,[citation needed] and a US compilation album of the band was released in 2005, on San Francisco's Mister E. Records. The same year, a song entitled "Messages" from the second Brain Donor album, Too Freud To Rock 'n' Roll, Too Jung To Die, appeared in the American film, The Lost.
My Pagan Ass
She Saw Me Coming
