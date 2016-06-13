Phyllis CurtinBorn 3 December 1921. Died 4 June 2016
Phyllis Curtin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1921-12-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39c29666-de77-4a88-9006-b8418777bdd7
Phyllis Curtin Biography (Wikipedia)
Phyllis Curtin (née Smith; December 3, 1921 – June 5, 2016) was an American classical soprano who had an active career in operas and concerts from the early 1950s through the 1980s. She was known for her creation of new roles such as the title role in the Carlisle Floyd opera Susannah, Catherine Earnshaw in Floyd's Wuthering Heights, and in other works by this composer. She was a dedicated song recitalist and retired from singing in 1984. She was named Boston University's Dean Emerita, College of Fine Arts in 1991.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phyllis Curtin Tracks
Sort by
Rocking (The Mystery: Songs of Motherhood)
Carlisle Floyd
Rocking (The Mystery: Songs of Motherhood)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rocking (The Mystery: Songs of Motherhood)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew8q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-05T07:59:55
5
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist