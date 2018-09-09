Joe Strummer & the MescalerosFormed 1999. Disbanded 2003
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mescaleros were the backing band for Joe Strummer, formed in 1999, which went on to make three albums prior to Strummer's death in 2002.
Many of the band members were multi-instrumentalists. The original line up consisted of Strummer on vocals and guitar, Antony Genn on guitar, Scott Shields on bass, Martin Slattery on keyboards and guitar, as well as flute and saxophone on select songs, Pablo Cook on various percussion instruments and Steve Barnard on drums, using his stage moniker "Smiley". Richard Flack was also employed to use effects and instruments.
The Mescaleros rose out of Strummer's work with Pablo Cook and Richard Norris. The three of them originally came together to write the soundtracks for two short films, Tunnel of Love, and Question of Honour. The song "Yalla Yalla" was originally written by this trio, and mixed by Antony Genn. Once Genn was brought on board, a new song "Techno D-Day" was recorded, at which point Strummer, at the behest of Genn, began recording a new record.
X- Ray Style
Willesden To Cricklewood
Johnny Appleseed
Arms Aloft
Coma Girl
Redemption Song
Nitcomb
Bhindi Bhagee
Mondo Bongo
At The Border, Guy
Minstrel Boy
Midnight Jam
Yalla Yalla
Get Down Moses
Ramshackle Day Parade
The Harder They Come
Long Shadow
