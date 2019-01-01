Assembly of Dust (also known as AOD) is an American rock band formed in 2002 by former Strangefolk frontman Reid Genauer. After the breakup of Strangefolk, Genauer decided to record a solo album, and he recruited some friends from Strangefolk's days on the road to help out. After titling the 2003 solo release “Assembly of Dust,” Genauer decided to use the name for his new group. AOD originally featured Genauer on lead vocals and guitar, Nate Wilson on the keyboard, Adam Terrell on lead guitar, John Leccese on bass, and Andy Herrick on drums. In recent years the band has experienced some transformations, and the current status of the band now features Reid Genauer on lead vocals and guitar, Adam Terrell on lead guitar, John Leccese on bass, Jason Crosby on the keys and violin, and Dave Diamond on the drums. Despite the changes in the band's lineup, AOD has managed to maintain the same high energy and tight musical finesse for which they are known.

This New York-based quintet has developed a sizable following on the East Coast for their rich melodies, meaningful lyrics, and impressive chops. Over the last ten years Assembly of Dust has crafted a unique sound that recalls the likes of The Band, Traffic and Neil Young. They have taken that early-1970s Americana swagger, put their own funky spin on it, and earned comparisons to the next generation of Americana heroes including Wilco, Michael Houser, and My Morning Jacket. What sets AOD aside from other bands, however, is their ability to improvise beautiful melodies for extended periods of time. They are similar to The Grateful Dead and other jam bands in this way, and the band has quickly become a favorite amongst jam band circles. However, in interviews Genauer has stated that while he respects the jam band scene, he believes his group's focus on songcraft puts them in a different league.