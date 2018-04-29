Wanda LandowskaBorn 5 July 1879. Died 16 August 1959
Wanda Aleksandra Landowska (5 July 1879 – 16 August 1959) was a Polish-French harpsichordist whose performances, teaching, recordings, and writings played a large role in reviving the popularity of the harpsichord in the early 20th century. She was the first person to record Johann Sebastian Bach's Goldberg Variations on the harpsichord (1933). She became a naturalized French citizen in 1938.
Les langueurs-tendres (Pieces de clavecin, Ordre No 6)
François Couperin
Les langueurs-tendres (Pieces de clavecin, Ordre No 6)
Les langueurs-tendres (Pieces de clavecin, Ordre No 6)
The Well-Tempered Clavier: No. 19: Prelude and Fugue In A major, BWV 888
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Well-Tempered Clavier: No. 19: Prelude and Fugue In A major, BWV 888
The Well-Tempered Clavier: No. 19: Prelude and Fugue In A major, BWV 888
Waltzes from "Die schone Mullerin"
Franz Schubert
Waltzes from "Die schone Mullerin"
Waltzes from "Die schone Mullerin"
Concerto in D, BWV 977
after Vivaldi Bach & Wanda Landowska
Concerto in D, BWV 977
Concerto in D, BWV 977
Composer
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988; Variation XVI, Ouverture
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988; Variation XVI, Ouverture
Goldberg Variations, BWV 988; Variation XVI, Ouverture
Sonata in D major, Kk.490
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in D major, Kk.490
Sonata in D major, Kk.490
Danse des sylphes (S.475) transc. for piano from "La Damnation de Faust"
Wanda Landowska
Danse des sylphes (S.475) transc. for piano from "La Damnation de Faust"
Danse des sylphes (S.475) transc. for piano from "La Damnation de Faust"
Capriccio on the departure of his beloved brother
Wanda Landowska
Capriccio on the departure of his beloved brother
Capriccio on the departure of his beloved brother
Prelude and Fugue in D major, BWV 850
Wanda Landowska
Prelude and Fugue in D major, BWV 850
Prelude and Fugue in D major, BWV 850
Sonata in G major Kk.63
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in G major Kk.63
Sonata in G major Kk.63
Les baricades mystérieuses
Wanda Landowska
Les baricades mystérieuses
Les baricades mystérieuses
