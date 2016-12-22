Large ProfessorBorn 21 March 1972
Large Professor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-03-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39ba13b9-5534-4c2a-9aac-27d72bcaf22e
Large Professor Biography (Wikipedia)
Large Professor is the stage name of William Paul Mitchell (born March 21, 1973), an American hip hop rapper and record producer also known as Large Pro and Extra P. Based in New York City, he is known as a founding member of the underground hip hop group Main Source and as mentor and frequent collaborator of Nas. About.com ranked Large Professor #13 on its Top 25 Hip-Hop Producers list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Large Professor Tracks
Sort by
One + One (feat. Nas)
Large Professor
One + One (feat. Nas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql7l.jpglink
One + One (feat. Nas)
Last played on
It Ain't Hard To Tell (Large Professor Remix)
Nas
It Ain't Hard To Tell (Large Professor Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql7l.jpglink
It Ain't Hard To Tell (Large Professor Remix)
Last played on
The Rap World
Large Professor
The Rap World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rap World
Last played on
Mad Scientist
Large Professor
Mad Scientist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Scientist
Last played on
Keys To The City
Large Professor
Keys To The City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keys To The City
Last played on
"Rockin' Hip Hop
Large Professor
"Rockin' Hip Hop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Rockin' Hip Hop
Last played on
Large Professor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist