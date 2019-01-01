Anette OlzonBorn 21 June 1971
Anette Olzon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39b8f29b-2881-471b-9f33-5a23df6388fc
Anette Olzon Biography (Wikipedia)
Anette Ingegerd Olsson (born 21 June 1971), known by the stage name Anette Olzon, is a Swedish singer, best known as the former lead vocalist of Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish from 2007 to 2012. She is also the vocalist of Swedish classic rock band Alyson Avenue, and of the Finnish heavy metal band The Dark Element.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anette Olzon Tracks
Sort by
Anette Olzon Links
Back to artist