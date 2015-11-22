95 South started as a Miami bass group of Article "AB" Bartley, Carlos "Daddy Black" Spencer and Jay "Ski" McGowan from Jacksonville, Florida. The group's name is a reference to Interstate 95, which passes through the city. Today, 95 South is a duo composed of Mike Mike (Michael Phillips) and Daddy Black (Carlos Spencer).

Their biggest success was the 1993 hit "Whoot, There It Is" from their debut album Quad City Knock, which reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was produced by C.C. Lemonhead and Jay "Ski" McGowan, then known as The Bass Mechanics. The album reached at #71 on the Billboard 200.

There was a female member, named K-nock, featured on Quad City Knock. Her vocals can be heard on the songs "K-nock in da House/We Got da Bass" and "Da Kinda Bass".

In 1995, they released their second album, One Mo' 'Gen. It contained the song "Rodeo" which reached #77 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself peaked at #158 on the Billboard Hot 200. In 1997, 95 South made a guest appearance on Aaron Carter's eponymous debut album for the song "Shake It". In 2000, the group contributed to the soundtrack for the movie Bring It On, with the song "Cheer for Me". Their third album, "Tight work 3000", followed in 2000. The duo have also remixed songs for artists including Jordan Knight and Dru Hill.