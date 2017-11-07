Max Raptor are a four-piece punk rock band from Burton upon Trent in the Midlands, UK, formed in 2006. They have toured the UK and played two dates in 2009 with Canadian punk band Billy Talent and then toured 16 dates in 2010 with British punk band The Stranglers.

Their new single Breakers from their forthcoming debut album was played for the first time on 13.06.13 on BBC Radio One's Zane Lowe show.

Max Raptor played Download Festival 2010 and played with Cage the Elephant, The Futureheads, Captain, Calvin Harris and Oceansize earlier in their career.

In August 2012 they played the BBC introducing Stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The King is Dead is the feature track and leads the global commercials for Xbox/PlayStation game Dirt: Showdown 2012

Max Raptor's first two singles were also released on Naim Label, The Great & The Good & Ghosts were recorded at Brighton Electric studios with Sam Bell, who has also recorded part of the Bloc Party album Intimacy plus new recordings for Weezer, Regina Spektor, Lost Alone, The Wombats and The Cars.