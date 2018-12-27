Tony ConradBorn 7 March 1940. Died 9 April 2016
Tony Conrad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1940-03-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39b56aa8-5d36-49ab-ae5e-c3aa836b6620
Tony Conrad Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Schmalz "Tony" Conrad (March 7, 1940 – April 9, 2016) was an American avant-garde video artist, experimental filmmaker, musician, composer, sound artist, teacher, and writer. Active in a variety of media since the early 1960s, he was a pioneer of both structural film and drone music. He performed and collaborated with a wide range of artists over the course of his career, most prominently the 1960s New York experimental music group Theatre of Eternal Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Conrad Tracks
Sort by
From the Side of the Machine (excerpt)
Tony Conrad
From the Side of the Machine (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmg.jpglink
From the Side of the Machine (excerpt)
Last played on
Inside The Dream Syndicate Volume I: Day Of Niagara (1965)
John Cale
Inside The Dream Syndicate Volume I: Day Of Niagara (1965)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j43nk.jpglink
Inside The Dream Syndicate Volume I: Day Of Niagara (1965)
Last played on
The Pyre Of Angus Was In Kathmandu
Tony Conrad
The Pyre Of Angus Was In Kathmandu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pyre Of Angus Was In Kathmandu
Last played on
Gentil The Unlucky Astronomer
Tony Conrad
Gentil The Unlucky Astronomer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gentil The Unlucky Astronomer
Last played on
Cold Starry Nights (Excerpt)
John Cale
Cold Starry Nights (Excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j43nk.jpglink
Cold Starry Nights (Excerpt)
Last played on
From The Side Of Man And Womankind
Tony Conrad
From The Side Of Man And Womankind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmg.jpglink
From The Side Of Man And Womankind
Last played on
Extract From Four Violins
Tony Conrad
Extract From Four Violins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Extract From Four Violins
Last played on
The Death Of The Composer Was In 1962
Tony Conrad
The Death Of The Composer Was In 1962
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Death Of The Composer Was In 1962
Last played on
Inside the Dream Syndicate - Volume I: Day of Niagara (Excerpt)
The Theatre of Eternal Music
Inside the Dream Syndicate - Volume I: Day of Niagara (Excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j43nk.jpglink
Inside the Dream Syndicate - Volume I: Day of Niagara (Excerpt)
Last played on
Tony Conrad Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist