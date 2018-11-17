Le Vent du Nord
Le Vent du Nord (The North Wind) is a Canadian folk music group from Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu in Quebec. The band performs traditional Québécois music (which is heavily influenced by Celtic music from both Ireland and Brittany), as well as original numbers in this style, in French. In 2018 the group's membership consists of Simon Beaudry (vocals, guitar, Irish bouzouki), Nicolas Boulerice (vocals, hurdy-gurdy, piano accordion, piano), André Brunet (vocals, fiddle, foot-tapping, Réjean Brunet (vocals, diatonic button accordion, acoustic bass guitar, piano and jaw harp) and Olivier Demers (vocals, fiddle, foot-tapping and guitar). Their eight recordings have been nominated for multiple awards.[2]
Noce Tragique
Le Winnebago
Marche De Iroquois
Forillon
Le Coeur de Ma Mere
Papineau
Cardeuse - Riopel
Cardeus / Riopel
L'echafaund/La Marche du Iroquois/Papineau
Le dragon de Chimay
Amant Volage
Rosette
Confederation
Petit Reve / Pauvre Enfant
Forillon
Entre ciel et terre
D'Quest En Est
Pauvre Enfant
Ma'mzelle Kennedy
Forillon
Marche des Iroquois/Papineau
Noce tragique
Cre Mardi
Loup Garou
Entre Ciel Et Terre
Le Diable et le Fermier
Le Vigneron
Papineau
La Soiree Du Hockey
Le Dragon de Chimay
D'ouest en est
