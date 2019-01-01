HinderAmerican rock band. Formed 2001
Hinder
2001
Hinder Biography (Wikipedia)
Hinder is an American rock band from Oklahoma that was formed in 2001 by lead singer Austin Winkler, guitarist Joe "Blower" Garvey, and drummer Cody Hanson. The band released four studio albums with Winkler; Extreme Behavior (2005), Take It to the Limit (2008), All American Nightmare (2010) and Welcome to the Freakshow (2012). After Winkler left the band in 2013, they looked for a new lead vocalist, and added Marshal Dutton. When The Smoke Clears (2015) was Hinder's first album featuring the new lead vocalist.
The band was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
The band's latest release, their sixth full-length studio album, titled The Reign, was released August 11, 2017.
