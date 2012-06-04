Soil, often typeset as SOiL, is an American rock band that was formed in Chicago, Illinois in 1997. After some independent releases, the band was the first rock group signed to J Records and achieved mainstream success with their major label debut, Scars, in 2001. The J Records second album Redefine was released in 2004 and the band embarked upon a worldwide tour to follow. In late 2004 frontman Ryan McCombs left the group. He would go on to become the new vocalist of Drowning Pool the following year.

The band recruited ex- Diesel Machine vocalist AJ Cavalier as its new singer and released two more studio albums (True Self, Picture Perfect) through independent labels in 2006 and 2009 respectively. SOiL continued to tour worldwide and met with strong independent success.

The band had brief line-up changes until in fall 2011, Soil reunited with Ryan McCombs for a tour commemorating the tenth anniversary of their landmark album, Scars. The line-up is currently completed with fellow original members Tim King (Bass) and Adam Zadel (Guitar), who are the only two members to have stayed with the band from inception until present. The band has sold over two million records worldwide and released its sixth studio album, entitled Whole, on August 20, 2013 (August 16 UK/Europe). The band released a greatest hits album, titled Scream: The Essentials on September 15, 2017