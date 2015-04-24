CandideSwedish synthpop. Formed 1984
Candide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39a001b4-3283-4e27-9fdf-31a223b2f6d6
Candide Tracks
Sort by
See You Believe Me
Candide
See You Believe Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See You Believe Me
Last played on
Make Our Garden Grow
Candide
Make Our Garden Grow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Our Garden Grow
Performer
Last played on
Candide Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist