Joe SouthBorn 28 February 1940. Died 5 September 2012
1940-02-28
Joe South (born Joseph Alfred Souter; February 28, 1940 – September 5, 2012) was an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. Best known for his songwriting, South won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1970 for "Games People Play" and was again nominated for the award in 1972 for "Rose Garden".
Games People Play
Mirror Of Your Mind
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
Hush
