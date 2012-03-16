Jaakko Salovaara (born 1975), better known by his stage name JS16, is a Finnish musician, DJ and record producer. He is best known for his work with Finnish hip hop group Bomfunk MC's, producing their most successful song "Freestyler", and for his work with Finnish DJ and producer Darude, as well as other solo productions and remixes. He released his debut studio album, Stomping System in 1998. Presently, he is part of the DJ duo Dallas Superstars with Heikki L, and owns the dance music record label 16 Inch Records.