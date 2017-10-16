Robert SpencerBorn 9 May 1932. Died 8 August 1997
Robert Spencer
1932-05-09
Lachrimae Pavan
John Dowland
Lachrimae Pavan
My Boy Lollipop
Robert Spencer
My Boy Lollipop
Flow not so fast, ye fountains
John Dowland
Flow not so fast, ye fountains
Pavin (In nomine Pavin and Galliard)
Richard Strogers, Julian Bream, Catherine Mackintosh, Nancy Hadden, Jane Ryan, James Tyler, Robert Spencer & Julian Bream Consort
Pavin (In nomine Pavin and Galliard)
The Earl of Essex Galliard à 6
Thomas Morley
The Earl of Essex Galliard à 6
Come againe sweet love doth now invite
Janet Baker
Come againe sweet love doth now invite
Daniell's Almayne
Catherine Mackintosh
Daniell's Almayne
Grimstock
Catherine Mackintosh
Grimstock
In darknesse let mee dwell
James Bowman, John Dowland & Robert Spencer
In darknesse let mee dwell
Anon: Gray's Inn Masque
Robert Spencer
Anon: Gray's Inn Masque
My Lady Hunsdons Puffe (feat. Robert Spencer)
John Dowland
My Lady Hunsdons Puffe (feat. Robert Spencer)
My Lord Chamberlaine his galliard P.37 for 2 players on 1 lute (feat. Robert Spencer & Nigel North)
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 64
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
1987-09-10T08:49:02
10
Sep
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 58 - A concert of Elizabethan and Jacobean music
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
1987-09-05T08:49:02
5
Sep
1987
Proms 1983: Prom 38
St Luke's Church, Chelsea
1983-08-29T08:49:02
29
Aug
1983
Proms 1973: Prom 38
Westminster Cathedral
1973-08-30T08:49:02
30
Aug
1973
Proms 1963: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1963-07-29T08:49:02
29
Jul
1963
