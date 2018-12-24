Matthias Pintscher, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra’s Artist-in-Association, who assumed the post in October 2010, sees composing and conducting as two complementary activities. As a conductor he specialises in German and French repertoire from the 19th century, as well as Stravinsky, the Second Viennese School and a rich variety of contemporary scores. His own compositions, which are characterised by their delicate sound world, intricacy of construction and precision of expression, are championed by some of the world’s leading orchestras. In 2013 he became Music Director of Ensemble Intercontemporain (Paris).

Recently he made his conducting debuts with the Atlanta, Colorado and New World Symphony orchestras and the Academy of Santa Cecilia in Rome. Other highlights include performances with the New York and Slovenian Philharmonic orchestras, Melbourne, Milwaukee and Sydney Symphony orchestras, Mariinsky Orchestra, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, and radio orchestras in Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Cologne. He has appeared in many festivals throughout the world such as Frankfurt, Heidelberg, Ljubljana and Lucerne.

He works regularly with contemporary music ensembles such as Ensemble Modern, Klangforum Wien, Ensemble contrechamps, Avanti! (Helsinki), Remix Ensemble (Porto) and the Scharoun Ensemble. Since 2011 he has directed the musical segment of the Impuls Romantik Festival in Frankfurt. He has also served as Artistic Director of the Heidelberg Atelier of the Heidelberg Spring Festival since 2007, which has now transformed into the Heidelberg Young Composers’ Academy.

Since Matthias Pintscher assumed the post of Artist-in-Association, the BBC SSO has performed seven of his works: 4 UK Premieres, 1 Scottish Premiere and the World Premiere of a BBC Commission, Ex Nihilo.

For more information please visit www.opus3artists.com