Vitamin X (abbreaviated VX) is a Dutch hardcore punk band from Amsterdam formed in 1997. Their sound is characterized by furious hardcore punk mixed with turbo-charged thrash, 1970s rock riffage and wild guitar solos. The members are straight edge but this does not reflect their lyrics or music. Their current line-up consists of four members: Marko Korac (vocals), Alex Koutsman (bass guitar), Danny (drums), and Marc Emmerik (songwriter, guitar).

Known for their witty socio-political lyrical themes and energetic live performances, the band recorded several seminal full-length albums and singles on various international labels, including US label Havoc Records (Kylesa, Wolfbrigade, Fucked Up, From Ashes Rise, etc.). The band has completed multiple tours of North America, South America, Europe, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Mexico, and Russia. In 2001 and 2004 they played CBGB's, New York to a sold-out crowd. At a 2006 MTV live studio performance in Brasil a riot broke out after the band smashed their instruments.