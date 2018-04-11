Saint Etienne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfwk.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3997d4a6-c2bd-4191-8406-eb07f0abb5d2
Saint Etienne Biography (Wikipedia)
Saint Etienne are an English band from London, formed in 1990. The band consists of Sarah Cracknell, Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs. They became associated with the UK's indie dance scene in the 1990s, beginning with the release of their debut album Foxbase Alpha in 1991. Their work has been described as uniting 1990s club culture with 1960s pop and other disparate influences. The name of the band come from the French football club of AS Saint-Étienne.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Saint Etienne Performances & Interviews
- Saint Etienne - Sylviehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057djh0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057djh0.jpg2017-06-30T13:56:58.000ZPerformed live for The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057dgr3
Saint Etienne - Sylvie
- Saint Etienne explore the key themes within their latest album Home Countieshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055q52h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055q52h.jpg2017-06-12T14:33:00.000ZSarah, Bob and Pete get to the bottom of the new record.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055pyfh
Saint Etienne explore the key themes within their latest album Home Counties
- Saint Etienne's Pete, The Wytches' Dan, and Elastica's Justin explain why Brighton's the place to behttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05391f4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05391f4.jpg2017-05-18T16:20:00.000ZThe trio share how and why they fell in love with this seaside town ahead of TGE 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0538w7x
Saint Etienne's Pete, The Wytches' Dan, and Elastica's Justin explain why Brighton's the place to be
- "I think we pushed in front of the Beastie Boys and they weren't very happy..." - When Saint Etienne first met Katiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vpgbk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vpgbk.jpg2017-03-03T16:10:00.000ZIn addition to upsetting the New York trio, Sarah Cracknell explains why the band's Glastonbury 1994 meeting with Katie revolved around their favourite Godzilla films.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vpc3c
"I think we pushed in front of the Beastie Boys and they weren't very happy..." - When Saint Etienne first met Katie
- Saint Etienne - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkmv9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkmv9.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZSerenading Sunday’s Park Stage crowd is Saint Etienne. Irresistible, catchy electric pop.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041v530
Saint Etienne - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- ‘It was exactly what I was hoping it would be’ - Saint Etienne’s Bob Stanley on their first visit to New Yorkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w64xz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w64xz.jpg2016-03-29T12:53:00.000ZStuart Maconie and Bob Stanley discuss the band's first trip to New York and the sounds lost to the passing of time.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pdcwn
‘It was exactly what I was hoping it would be’ - Saint Etienne’s Bob Stanley on their first visit to New York
- Sarah Cracknell chats to Lizhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rjhny.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rjhny.jpg2015-05-16T14:24:00.000ZSaint Etienne singer Sarah Cracknell talks to Liz about her new solo album: Red Kitehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rjj7k
Sarah Cracknell chats to Liz
- St Etienne talk to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021fc5p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021fc5p.jpg2014-06-22T13:32:00.000ZMark and Stuart are joined by Bob Stanley and Sarah Cracknell of St Etienne.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021fc5r
St Etienne talk to Radcliffe and Maconie
Saint Etienne Tracks
Sort by
Madeleine
Saint Etienne
Madeleine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Madeleine
Last played on
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Saint Etienne
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw1cs.jpglink
Like A Motorway
Saint Etienne
Like A Motorway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Like A Motorway
Last played on
Side Streets
Saint Etienne
Side Streets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Side Streets
Last played on
I Was Born On Christmas Day
Saint Etienne
I Was Born On Christmas Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r6lvm.jpglink
I Was Born On Christmas Day
Last played on
I Was Born On Christmas Day
Saint Etienne
I Was Born On Christmas Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
I Was Born On Christmas Day
Last played on
My Christmas Prayer
Saint Etienne
My Christmas Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
My Christmas Prayer
Last played on
You're In A Bad Way
Saint Etienne
You're In A Bad Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
You're In A Bad Way
Last played on
I Don't Intend To Spend Christmas Without You
Saint Etienne
I Don't Intend To Spend Christmas Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
He's On The Phone
Saint Etienne
He's On The Phone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
He's On The Phone
Last played on
Teenage Winter
Saint Etienne
Teenage Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Teenage Winter
Last played on
Join Our Club
Saint Etienne
Join Our Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Join Our Club
Last played on
Little Chef
Saint Etienne
Little Chef
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Little Chef
Last played on
Take It All In
Saint Etienne
Take It All In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Take It All In
Last played on
Haunted Jukebox
Saint Etienne
Haunted Jukebox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Haunted Jukebox
Last played on
Who Do You Think You Are?
Saint Etienne
Who Do You Think You Are?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Who Do You Think You Are?
Last played on
Spring
Saint Etienne
Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Spring
Last played on
Nothing Can Stop Us
Saint Etienne
Nothing Can Stop Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwk.jpglink
Nothing Can Stop Us
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a6fqwh
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T08:34:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zkmwr.jpg
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
18:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Saint Etienne News
Saint Etienne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
It was hugely important for Tracey Thorn to have a "gig buddy"
-
Who called St Martins, Gospel Oak "the craziest of Victorian churches"?
-
Tracey Thorn - How Not To Be A Rock Star
-
Tracey Thorn: "I crept towards the front of the stage"
-
Tracey Thorn's interview in full
-
Lauren Meets Bananarama
-
The time Bananarama actually kept Robert De Niro waiting...
-
Bananarama are back! But will there be new music for their upcoming tour?
-
"I think we pushed in front of the Beastie Boys and they weren't very happy..." - When Saint Etienne first met Katie
-
Which legendary jazz singer once called the Pet Shop Boys "you cats" at London's Savoy?!
Back to artist