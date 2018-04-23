Lola Mitchell (born August 7, 1979), better known as her stage name Gangsta Boo or Lady Boo, is an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. She was the first and only female member of the Memphis-based hip hop group Three 6 Mafia. She left the group following the release of their album When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1, over money disputes.

Her first solo album, Enquiring Minds, was released in 1998 and reached number fifteen on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and number 46 on the Billboard 200. The album featured the surprise hit "Where Dem Dollas At!?"

Gangsta Boo released her second album Both Worlds *69 in 2001, which reached number eight on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart and number 29 on the Billboard 200. In 2003, she released her third album, Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera. The album peaked at number 53 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart and 24 on the Independent Albums chart.

In 2009, Gangsta Boo released her third official mixtape The Rumors (following her previous mixtapes Street Ringers Vol. 1 & Still Gangsta). She also released two mixtapes with DJ Fletch, Miss.Com (No DJ Version on iTunes) and 4 Da Hood. On Monday, June 27, 2011, she released her new mixtape with Trap-A-Holics, Forever Gangsta. In 2013, she joined the Three 6 Mafia spin-off group Da Mafia 6ix, and was significantly featured on their debut mixtape 6ix Commandments. She departed from the group in 2014.