Surinder Shinda (real name Surinder Pal Dhammi) is a Punjabi singer , who is considered a "grandfather of moc", and has been described as "legendary". He has had numerous hit songs including Jatt Jeona Morh, Putt Jattan De, Truck Billiya, Balbiro Bhabhi and Kaher Singh Di Mout . He has also appeared in Punjabi films such as Putt Jattan De and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da.