Surinder Shinda Biography (Wikipedia)
Surinder Shinda (real name Surinder Pal Dhammi) is a Punjabi singer , who is considered a "grandfather of moc", and has been described as "legendary". He has had numerous hit songs including Jatt Jeona Morh, Putt Jattan De, Truck Billiya, Balbiro Bhabhi and Kaher Singh Di Mout . He has also appeared in Punjabi films such as Putt Jattan De and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da.
Tenu Bulondee
DJ Sanj
Tenu Bulondee
Mirza Part 2
Panjabi MC
Mirza Part 2
Jatt Anthem
DJ Dav, Lil' Sach & Surinder Shinda
Jatt Anthem
Man's Not Jatt
Bups Saggu
Man's Not Jatt
Jind Mahi
Panjabi MC
Jind Mahi
Mirza (Here I Come Junglist)
Panjabi MC
Mirza (Here I Come Junglist)
England
Amit Rai
England
Puth Jattan De
Surinder Shinda
Puth Jattan De
Tenu Bulandee (Remix)
DJ Sanj
Tenu Bulandee (Remix)
